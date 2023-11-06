Jorge Masvidal pleads guilty to Colby Covington assault, deal reached
Jorge Masvidal pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor battery charge in conjunction with Colby Covington attack.
By Amy Kaplan
One of the UFC's biggest rivalries may have finally been put to bed once and for all.
According to MMA Junkie, Jorge Masvidal reached a deal in conjunction with his assault of former friend and former opponent Colby Covington. The outlet reported that the former BMF champion, "pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor battery charge in a Miami-Dade County (Fla.) court as part of a plea deal with the state of Florida’s prosecution team to have two other felony charges dropped."
The guilty plea is a misdemeanor battery count and was sentenced to "time served." Covington was not present in court.
Jorge Masvidal will spend no additional time in jail over Colby Covington attack
In the lead-up to their heated showdown at UFC 272, Covington and Masvidal traded personal insults, including attacks on Masvidal's children. Masvidal lost the fight via decision but got his revenge on his former teammate in March 2022 when he attacked him on the streets of Miami while Covington was leaving a restaurant. According to Covington, Masvidal sucker punched him while in disguise and broke his teeth, caused a concussion, and broke an expensive watch.
After the attack Masvidal took to social media to brag about the moment, those videos have since been deleted.
He was originally facing two felony charges and faced up to 15 years in prison prior to the deal.
Covington has not appeared in the Octagon since the attack. Masvidal has. He fought Gilbert Burns at UFC 287 where he lost via decision and announced his retirement from MMA.
Covington is scheduled to face Leon Edwards on Dec. 16, 2023, at UFC 296 for the welterweight title.