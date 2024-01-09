Jon Jones undergoes second surgery, updates timeline for return (VIDEO)
Jon Jones shared an injury update.
By Amy Kaplan
Fans (and Stipe Miocic) were eagerly awaiting the return of UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones after he underwent surgery for a torn pectoral muscle which forced him out of UFC 296.
Now he's announced he's had a second surgery, this time on his elbow.
“Good news is that it’s about a 10-week heal process, and I’m out for months anyway because of this pec surgery, so I just thought I’d kill two birds and get this elbow taken care of once and for all,” Jones said in the video.
Jones was expected to fight Miocic at UFC 295, the fight has been postponed until Jones has recovered.
“Back on this recovery, still on this recovery journey,” Jones said. “Sometimes you have to take a small step back in order to move forward, and I’m patient.”
While Jones was out Tom Aspinall fought Sergei Pavlovich for the interim title and won. He believes he should be the next to fight Jones, not Miocic and even shared a hilarious TikTok of himself waiting on Jones.
No return date has been made official for Jones at press time.