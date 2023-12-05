Jon Jones blasts Tom Aspinall for recent comments about the UFC heavyweight title
Jon Jones does not that Tom Aspinall asked for him to be stripped of the UFC title.
By Amy Kaplan
Reigning UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has some harsh words for the interim champion Tom Aspinall.
Recently Aspinall called for Jones to be stripped or relinquish the title, much like what happened to Jiří Procházka and Jamahal Hill when they were injured.
Jones doesn't like the idea, clearly.
“I’ve faced the absolute toughest competition this world had to offer for 15 years now,” Jones wrote on Twitter. “During camp for a title defense, I sustained a major injury that required surgery for the first time in my career. Now, I have newcomers requesting I get my championship stripped. Zero wins over legends, zero title defenses, and already thinking you can call the shots to Dana [White], that’s hilarious.”
Jones is arguably one of the best MMA fighters of all time but much of his career was spent in light heavyweight. He's only fought once in heavyweight and hasn't defended that title yet.
In fact, Aspinall only earned his shot at the interim title because Jones pulled out after a serious pec injury.
“In my 15 year career I have seen so many guys who are supposed to be the next big thing,” Jones wrote. “There’s ever only been one Jon Jones, never forget that.”
UFC president Dana White has already said that Aspinall will not get the next shot at Jones, despite holding the interim title. Instead, Jones will fight Stipe Miocic, which was originally planned.