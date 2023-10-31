Jon Jones shares TMI injury update
Jon Jones revealed a complication of his surgery recovery and it's kind of too much information.
By Amy Kaplan
UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has had surgery and his update is kind of hilarious.
On Twitter on Monday night Jones revealed he'd had surgery and was having an issue with day-to-day activities, like wiping his own butt.
"Who would've thought wiping my a** with my right hand would be so difficult," he tweeted along with the hashtag #babysteps
Unsurprisingly a fan offered to be his "personalized a** wiper" for just $10. To which Jones replied, "tempting."
Fans are so weird.
Jones tore the muscle that connects his pec to the bone, forcing him out of his fight with Stipe Miocic previously scheduled for UFC 295.
“Thank you to everybody who’s checked in with me to see how I was feeling,” Jones said on Instagram after the news broke. “Obviously, a very sad situation. Very upset. But I’ve been through a lot of things in life, and injuries is a part of being an athlete. I want to thank the UFC for getting me into one of the best doctors in the country, Dr. Neal ElAttrache. Thank you to Dr. Neal ElAttrache and his staff members over here in California for seeing me so quick.”
Stipe Miocic says losing Jon Jones fight felt like he 'got kicked in the nuts'
Jones is expected to make his return in 2024 and will fight Miocic upon his recovery.
Stipe reacted to the news a few days after a new fight between Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall.
“How did I feel when I woke up today? Like I got kicked in the nuts,” Miocic said in a video on his OnlyFans account. “In the morning, I woke up to my phone vibrating. It was dark, I had my son on top of me, trying to move and get my phone. I finally got my phone and had a text message from my manager saying my fight was off. I couldn’t sleep the rest of the night.”
UFC president Dana White explained why he didn't offer an interim title fight for Miocic.
“To even call Stipe and ask Stipe to fight for an interim title, is complete disrespect," he told FanSided MMA at the Power Slap 5 post-fight press conference. This is a fight for two legends. Legacy. Two of the greatest to ever do it. The fans want to see it, I want to see it and they both want to do it.”