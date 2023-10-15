Jon Jones reacts to Israel Adesanya news
Jon Jones offered support to Israel Adesanya for taking time off from fighting.
By Amy Kaplan
UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones knows what it's like to take a break from MMA. Jones took a step back from the light heavyweight division and worked on himself both mentally and physically to return at heavyweight where he won the title upon his return.
That time away is something that former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has decided to do for himself following his loss to Sean Strickland.
“I’m going to take time to look after myself, and I’m not going to fight for a long time,” Adesanaya said o "The Rock" podcast. “I’m definitely not going to retire because I know me – I’m not leaving like that. I know me. But if I did, I’m fine. I don’t need to prove anything else. But I know what I can do and what I can change in my lifestyle to make my body adapt to where I need to be. I’m going to heal myself up. You won’t see me fight for a long time.”
Now Jones has responded to the news offering his advice and support.
“Hey @stylebenderI just want to let you know I support your decision to take a break from fighting. Taking those last three years off was one of the best decisions I’ve made. Always put YOU first brother. Protect your heart, protect your mimd & spirit. Proud of you Champ.”
Jones took more than three years off from fighting before returning in March. He'll fight again on Nov. 11 at UFC 295.