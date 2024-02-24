Jon Jones perfectly toes the line with his Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou prediction
UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones was sitting cageside at PFL vs. Bellator in Saudi Arabia on Saturday when he was pulled onto the broadcast to give his thoughts on the upcoming boxing fight between Francis Ngannou and Anthony Joshua.
Jones gave some nice words to his former would-be opponent and then gave a prediction for the fight.
“I’m rooting for Francis to win, only because his story, how far he’s come in life, me being a fellow mixed martial artist. How could you not root for Francis?" Jones said. "Francis is a wonderful stand-up
person…but Anthony Joshua has been doing this since he was a young boy, and I’m the type of guy who gives respect where it’s due. If I personally had to put my money on it, not that I gamble, I would put it on Anthony Joshua. But, I am rooting for Francis…"
The camera then cut to Ngannou listening.
"Sorry, Francis," Jones laughed.
Jon Jones thinks he would beat Ngannou, Stipe Miocic and Tom Aspinall
Jones also gave his thoughts on the future of his own career.
“I feel like there’s a lot of the fight that the world wants right now. The Tom Aspinall fight still that’s really massive, Francis Ngannou and I would be really massive, and Stipe [Miocic]," Jones said. "To the hardcore fans, it’s still a respectable opponent. I don’t know how the cards are going to fall, my prediction is I’d beat Stipe Miocic, my prediction is that I’d beat Tom Aspinall, and Francis Ngannou. So,
the way that it unfolds is not really my business, my job is to do what I’ve always done since Day 1.”
You can hear Ngannou off camera saying, "In your dreams."
Jones is currently not booked for any fights but he's expected to fight Miocic next.