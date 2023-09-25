Johnny Eblen wants to fight Leon Edwards after Bellator 299 confrontation (VIDEO)
Johnny Eblen wants to have wins over both Leon and Fabian Edwards.
By Amy Kaplan
On Saturday in Dublin, Ireland, Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen defeated Fabian Edwards via a vicious knockout to retain his title in highlight reel fashion. Just minutes after the fight was called off Fabian's brother UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards came into the cage and exchanged words with Eblen.
The pair had to be separated.
After the fight, while speaking to the media he addressed the moment.
“A lot of emotions, bro,” Eblen said. “His brother is a great fighter. I honestly hope he beats Colby (Covington). I f*cking hate Colby. That dude sucks. But yeah, I want to fight him, too."
Currently, Leon is in the UFC and Eblen is in Bellator so the likelihood of that fight happening is slim but never impossible.
“He’s one of the best guys in the world, and I want to prove I’m one of the best in the world. You have to fight everybody. He’s not in my weight class, but he might go up to 185 eventually. But I went over after and said, ‘Sorry, my emotions were high.’ I squashed the beef. I don’t have anything wrong with him. I just want to fight the guy.”
So far neither of the Edwards brothers have reacted to the squabble online.