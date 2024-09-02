John Danaher gives update on Nicholas Meregali's 'severe injuries'
By Amy Kaplan
Famed Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu coach, John Danaher, has revealed the injury his pupil sustained at ADCC Worlds last month. Danaher's student, Nicholas Meregali, competed at the worldwide event and was submitted by Michael Pixley in the quarter-final. During the loss, he suffered a painful injury when he dislocated his shoulder. Now Danaher has given an update on Meregali's recovery.
"Good times Bad times: Nicholas Meregali sustained a severe injury at the 2024 ADCC. Sometimes an athlete has to make a split-second decision in a high-risk situation. Mr Meregali was thrown with a forceful uchi mata and opted to post his arm to save position. This can definitely work, but it can also generate kind of impact that results in severe injuries," Danaher wrote on Instagram. "Over the last week the extent of those injuries became clear - completely torn labrum, rotator cuffs along with joint separation and torn biceps. Today he underwent surgery in Brazil as part of the long process of building back."
Meregali also posted an update on his Instagram writing, "Shoulder and bicep reconstruction surgery was a success. My doctor opted for Latarjet surgery to correct the shoulder injury and we had to put the biceps in the joint. I am at peace, and confident that this experience will add a lot to my life and therefore I am happy, even in spite of the chaos the situation seems to be. Thank you for all the support."
Meregali is best known to UFC fans from his appearances on the UFC Fight Pass Invitational and for his many wins in BJJ over the years. Meregali trains with Gordon Ryan who is considering the best modern day grappler.
This unfortunately means Meregali won't be competing on the UFC Fight Pass Invitational which takes place in October.
John Danaher gives advice to people facing adversity 'You aren’t really starting with nothing'
After giving the update on Meregali, he gave a pep talk to all people who are struggling with adversity or setbacks in life.
"Jiu jitsu and life sometimes slams us so hard that it’s difficult to conceive of coming back," he wrote. "Be assured that no matter how bad it seems, time and industry can get you back to where you were and beyond. Remind yourself of the old saying that when find yourself having to start over again with your morale at rock bottom - you aren’t really starting with nothing - now you’ve got the benefit of knowledge and experience to better guide your return. No matter how dark things seem in those times, remember some of your past successes and how there were times those once seemed impossible to you but you achieved them nonetheless. You can do it again."