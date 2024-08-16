ADCC Worlds live stream watch online
By Amy Kaplan
ADCC is a premiere grappling event for all serious grapplers, perhaps even more so this year as the organization will be going up The Craig Jones Invitational on the same days and just up the street.
Grapplers from all over the world come together to compete and find out who is the best in their divisions and some could say it's like the Olympics of grappling. This story will give you all the information you need to tune in to the event, or watch in person.
The event takes place at the T-Mobile Arena with two championship events, two Super Fights and even a Hall of Fame celebration. The first event kicks off on Aug. 15 and it runs through Aug. 18.
How to watch ADCC events
All of the events taking place during ADCC will air live on FloGrappling which has one of the biggest libraries of grappling events. The brackets for ADCC will be announced on Aug. 16 and the presentation will air on FloGrappling as well. To view the full athlete list, click here.
ADCC schedule
- August 15: ADCC Las Vegas Open at noon ET
- August 16: ADCC Youth Championships starting at noon ET
- August 16: ADCC World Bracket Reveal and Hall of Fame Show starting at 9 p.m. ET
- August 17: ADCC Worlds Opening Rounds and Gordon Ryan vs. Felipe Pena Superfight starting at 1 p.m. ET
- August 18: ADCC Worlds Semi-Finals, Finals, Absolute Bracket and Gordon Ryan vs Yuri Simoes Superfight starting at 1 p.m ET
The big highlight for the event are the two Super Fights headlined by GOAT Gordon Ryan. He'll compete on Saturday versus Felipe Pena and on Sunday versus Yuri Simoes. Fans will be eager to see if someone can finally defeat Ryan on the big stage.