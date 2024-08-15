Craig Jones Invitational rules & more
By Amy Kaplan
The first-ever Craig Jones Invitational takes place this week with several jiu-jitsu tournaments and super fights which were made as a direct message to ADCC. The premiere BJJ competition has always been ADCC Worlds (which takes place just down the road) but Jones complained that the athlete pay was never quite up to the standard of the event. So he created his own with $1 million awards going to the winners of the brackets.
Since this is the first time this is taking place there's quite a bit of confusion about the event rules and other details. In this article we hope to provide as muc clarity as we can to help you as you watch the event.
CJI rules explained
We'll aim to cover some of the more important bits of rules but if there's something we are missing you can view the full rules here.
Competition space: The whole event will take place in a "pit" much like the Karate Combat pit with raised walls. This could make for some really cool and unique angles and will elimate people stalling but "falling" off a raised platform.
Time limits
The regular time limit rules apply for all matches except for the finals. Separate rules
apply for the finals in each bracket.
1. Regular time limits
• 3 rounds of 5 minutes
• 1 minute rest in-between rounds
2. Time limits for finals
• 5 rounds of 5 minutes + 5 minutes of overtime if points are drawn after
round 5 (multiple rounds until one athlete is up on points)
• 1 minute rest in-between rounds
Legal techniques
• All chokes except using the hand to close the windpipe.
• Any arm bar, shoulder lock, or wrist lock
• Any Leg Lock or Ankle Lock
• Can Opener is allowed.
• Twister is allowed.
• Full Nelson is allowed.
Illegal techniques
• Slamming is allowed only if you are locked in a submission. If your opponent lets
go of the submission before you begin the slam, you must let go and abort the
slam.
• No spiking your opponent on their head.
• No striking of any kind
• No eye gouging or fish hooking
• No grabbing the ears
• No hair pulling.
• No holding of less than four fingers or toes.
• No thumbing.
• No scratching, pinching, or biting.
• No squeezing or putting pressure on the groin area.
• No knees or elbows to the face.
• No slippery substances allowed on body or clothing.
• No holding of rashguards or shorts.
CJI athletes
There are several super fights and tournament style matches. See the full updated brackets in the images below.
Superfights
- Craig Jones vs. Gabi Garcia
- Mackenzie Dern vs. Ffion Davies
CJI dates, times, how to watch
The first day of the Craig Jones Invitational on Aug. 16 will start at 6 p.m. ET, and the second day will begin at 8 p.m. ET. The event is free on YouTube. FanSided MMA will be matside for all the live updates from the event. Tickets to the event are available here.