Craig Jones Invitational athlete list, start time, how to watch
By Jim Hassett
This August, the grappling world will be gifted with two massive events, the 15th bi-annual Abu Dhabi Combat Club (ADCC) World Championships which is held every two years, and the inaugural Craig Jones Invitational (CJI).
In a move to combat the lack of evolution of financial distribution to participants of the ADCC, Jiu-Jitsu funny guy Craig Jones unveiled his plans to host a self-proclaimed bigger and better tournament on the same weekend, and in the same city, as this year's ADCC.
Jones has advocated for years about the pay of Jiu-Jitsu competitors. In an event like ADCC, the pay scales haven't changed much over time while production and popularity of the event have grown exponentially. Jones argued that competitors should reap the benefits of the growth, and be provided with more financial support, win or lose.
Through mysterious financial backing, Jones has organized an event that has flipped many previously committed ADCC participants to his new venture. Payouts to CJI competitors just to participate are $10,001 ($1 more than ADCC pays the winner of each weight class). Former ADCC and IBJJF world champions, along with big names from the national and collegiate wrestling world are participants in the the inaugural event this August.
The CJI will be held on a mat with raised walls similar to the Karate Combat pit setup, a setup Jones has dubbed "the Alley". This is to protect competitors from running out of bounds, into tables, and forcing unnecessary restarts during pivotal times in matches. Also, unlike the men's five-weight division structure in the ADCC, CJI will only have two men's weight divisions, under and over 80 kilograms, with both weight winners earning their show money ($10,001) and a winning check of one million dollars.
Under 80kg competitors and first-round matches
Tye Ruotolo vs Jason Nolf, Roberto Jimenez vs Levi Jones-Leary, Lucas Barbosa vs Kenta Iwamoto, Andy Varela vs Jozef Chen, Kade Ruotolo vs Matheus Diniz, Renato Canuto vs Tommy Langaker, Magid Hage vs Eoghan O'Flanagan, Andrew Tackett vs Nicky Ryan
Over 80kg competitors and first-round matches
Nicky Rodriquez vs Max Gimenis, Owen Livesey vs Mahamed Aly, Adam Bradley vs Kyle Boehm, Pat Downey vs Luke Rockhold, Victor Hugo vs Lucas Kanard, Inacio Santos vs Pedro Alex, Daniel Greg Kerkvliet vs Fellipe Andrew, Joao Gabriel Rocha vs William Tackett
Super fights
The first Super Fight will see two-time IBJJF world champion and 2022 ADCC world champion Ffion Davies take on three-time IBJJF world champion, 2015 ADCC world champion, and current number eight ranked women's strawweight in the UFC, Mackenzie Dern.
In what will surely be a spectacle for any jiu-jitsu or even non jiu-jitsu fan, the second Super Fight will see Jones, himself, challenge female jiu-jitsu legend Gabi Garcia. Garcia, who is a six-time IBJJF World Champion, four-time ADCC World Champion, and recent MMA competitor sporting a 7-0 record. Promotion for the super fight and the event itself has been drawing massive numbers on social media, as the two opponents had a face-to-face sit down that was mediated by fellow jiu-jitsu funny guy and legend, Renato Laranja.
How to Watch
The Craig Jones Invitational goes down August 16th and 17th live from the Thomas & Mack Center on the campus of UNLV. The event will be streamed free and live on the BTeam YouTube and FaceBook Live Channels, beginning on Friday, Aug.16 at 3 p.m. PT and on Saturday, Aug. 17 at 5 p.m. PT.