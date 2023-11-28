Joe Rogan defends 'misunderstood' David Goggins training style
Joe Rogan thinks the criticism of David Goggins training Tony Ferguson isn't fair.
By Amy Kaplan
MMA fans were shocked when they watched former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson vomiting due to the hard training routine given to him by David Goggins. Fellow fighters and media took to social media to voice concern over his physical health after several videos were released by both Goggins and Ferguson.
Now, a big name in MMA is stepping in to defend Goggins.
“I’m very interested to see Tony after he’s been training with David Goggins,” Rogan said on his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience. “There’s a lot of very mixed reviews about whether or not that would be a good thing or a bad thing for him. Clearly, when the two of them are training together, David is not struggling at all, and Tony is struggling."
Ferguson is on a six-fight losing streak, the longest of his career and is fighting a young up-and-coming star in Paddy Pimblett at UFC 296.
“There is definitely some ground to gain when it comes to endurance. Dave isn’t even f*cking tired. They’re going side by side with each other, and he’s like, ‘Who’s gonna carry the boats?’ He’s not even f*cking tired because he can go for days. There’s without a doubt some benefit in that.”
Goggins has been criticized by former UFC double champion Daniel Cormier who said, "It’s just other things, other reasons why he’s losing, and I don’t know if David Goggins is going to be able to change that. The weathering and the beatings that you take in that octagon can’t be fixed just by mental approach and working harder in the gym. It just takes something a little bit more.”
Pimblett also commented on the training videos saying, “I think it’s bizarre. I think it’s f****** stupid. “If there’s two things Tony’s never needed help with is his mental state — because look at the armbar with Charles [Oliveira], he didn’t stop.
Rogan doesn't think that criticism is fair.
“Weak men hate him,” Rogan said. “Weak men and jealous men and people who don’t know him. He gets misunderstood unfortunately by some people that I like. They don’t look into it hard enough.”