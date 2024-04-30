Jimmy Smith left it all on the table when talking about Ronda Rousey
Former UFC commentator Jimmy Smith did not hold back his thoughts about former UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey.
Former UFC commentator Jimmy Smith didn't hold back on Ronda Rousey in his podcast, Unlocking the Cage. Mostly talking about the ex-UFC champ's losses and behavior backstage, Smith revealed how the UFC staff saw her and how she behaved during media obligations.
Rousey is easily one of the most important athletes for not just women's MMA but the entire sport. Her four-fight win streak in Strikeforce included wins over the likes of Miesha Tate, and even in the UFC, she ran through all her competition which included Alexa Davis, Cat ZIngano, and other notable athletes.
However, all of this came crashing down when Holly Holm landed that iconic head kick on Rousey. Her return over a year later against Amanda Nunes wasn't any different, and since then, Rousey has never returned to the Octagon.
As great as she is for the sport, never really took the blame for her two losses. Instead of giving credit to Holm and Nunes, she's brought up her history of concussions and other reasons for her losses. She even spoke out about how her friends in the media turned on her when lost.
Smith isn't going to let her get away without revealing his own side to the story.
"I want credit for all my wins. My losses, I had CTE, and I had this, and I had this, and I had that. I'm the greatest ever to do it. But when it didn't work, it was so-and-so and so-and-so, and so-and-so, and never me," Smith said, mocking Rousey.
Smith continued, "She never gives credit to the people who actually beat her. The idea that 'I left MMA and went to the WWE because I had concussion problems' makes so sense."
Jimmy Smith says people behind the scenes 'can't stand your f*cking a*s'
Smith's biggest complaint, though, was how Rousey treated people backstage, especially the media crew. "Ronda, if you are listening, The people behind the scenes, camera people, audio people, the people you can push around, and the people you can bully, and the people you can talk down to, can't stand your f*cking a*s. Everybody behind the scenes that had to put on a mic on Ronda Rousey couldn't stand her."
Elaborating more on the reasons why Rousey's attitude didn't sit well with the media crew, Smith revealed what the UFC staff had to say about her, "She was a b***h to us. From the moment she sat down to the moment she got up. Like, it's our fault she has to do this interview to hype something in her next fight, and she's just miserable, and she's mean, and we can't stand her."
Smith even admitted that many such people were cheering when she got knocked out and denied seeing her as a victim in the UFC. "Because those are the people you can be mean to and rude to, Those people couldn't stand Ronda Rousey. So don't sit here and tell that you're the victim. When the poor guy sitting behind the camera, doing his job, get s**t on by you or you're mean to the person asking you questions when we're hyping your fight, don't give me this victim s**t. Don't. Don't waste my time with it."
Rousey has been criticized in the past, but Smith's recent rant definitely is as blunt as it gets. As of now, the former UFC and WWE star hasn't replied.