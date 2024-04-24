Ronda Rousey blasts MMA media 'a—holes’ in latest interview (Video)
By Amy Kaplan
Former UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey is super mad at the way the MMA media handled her concussion revelations and she held nothing back in a recent interview.
In a previous interview, she revealed that she retired from the sport not due to brutal back-to-back knockout losses but because of concussions which she'd kept a secret for many years.
“My concussion history that I had to keep secret for years so I would be able to continue to compete and perform,” Rousey said during Instagram Live (via MMA Fighting). “That’s basically why I had to retire. So much had to do with having so many concussions when I was in judo before I even got into MMA, I couldn’t talk about it at all when I was doing MMA. Because it would literally put a target on my head and I might not have been allowed to compete any farther.”
After that made the rounds on social media many fans, critics and fellow fighters felt that Rousey was making an excuse for her poor performances and her lack of sportsmanship after the losses. She clearly heard the criticism and is firing back at those who questioned the validity of her claims.
“MMA media hates me, it’s fine,” Rousey said on The Chris Cuomo Project. “No, not a single person has called me or anything like that. They’ve all just doubled down and said that I’m making excuses or lying. Or was blowing things out of proportion or not giving credit where it’s due. I’ll be waiting for that call forever."
Ronda Rousey says no one called her after concussion reveal
She continued, "I’m not waiting for it and I get that they’re a bunch of a*sholes. That’s what I get. I get f*ck you. I would rather not have those fake friendships in my life. I would rather those people expose themselves and I don’t leave myself open to them. I would rather cleanse myself of all those fake superficial relationships than have them still around.”
Rousey left the UFC after she lost to Amanda Nunes in just 48 seconds at UFC 207. She refused to do pre-fight media for the event having come off from a loss to Holly Holm a year prior. Mnay thoght her lack of accountability at the time ruined her legacy a bit. S