Jim Miller reveals the 1 thing that will ‘force’ him out of UFC (Video)
Jim Miller appeared at the UFC 300 media day on Wednesday and said he isn't ready to retire but explained when he would be.
Jim Miller, ahead of his fight against Bobby Green at UFC 300, revealed the conditions that can lead to the end of his legendary career. On April 13, Miller will make history by being the only fighter to compete at UFC 100, UFC 200, and UFC 300. He holds the record for the most fights and wins in the promotion and given that A-10 has won five out of his last six fights, he has no thoughts surrounding retirement.
When asked whether the upcoming UFC 300 fight is his last during the Wednesday media day, Miller quickly shot down the question, assuring everyone that we'll see him in the cage again. Miller explained how highly he evaluates his camps ahead of fights and, at this point, it is safe to say that this approach has worked for him.
"For me, the biggest thing is, how camps go," said Miller. "Fight night is, there's always challenges, you know, you spend a couple days cutting weight. You go into an athletic event against someone who's trying to take your head off. Obviously, injuries can happen."
Following up on the importance of camps, Miller explained how he'll continue fighting till he feels healthy and ready on fight night. If and when the time comes when a camp drains him physically, we might see the veteran hang his gloves.
Jim Miller full UFC 300 per-fight media day interview
"For me, the thing that's going to force me out, if it does, hopefully, it doesn't, and then I can fight until I want to leave, is the ability to get through camp in shape, ready, and healthy to perform on fight night" admitted Miller.
At the same, the veteran is confident about his team and current conditioning. He said, "I feel like I've got things dialed in, I've got a great team, I've got great coaches, and I'm using my head. So, you know, I don't like making mistakes, and yeah, I know the secrets for me to get to the fight. It's really kind of simple at this point, just stay healthy, be in shape, not do anything stupid."
Clearly, Miller knows what he's doing. Although at higher weight classes, Daniel Cormier, Randy Couture, and Glover Teixeira have already proved that you can be a champion well after reaching your 40s. Another great example is Stephen Thompson who is 41 as of writing and can still go toe-to-toe with the best strikers of his division.
So, a win over Bobby Green at UFC 300 can easily motivate Miller to initiate another title run and go against the odds, which he's already done plenty of times.