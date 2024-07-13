Jaron 'Boots' Ennis vs. David Avanesyan: Fight date, how to watch, prediction
By Luke White
On Saturday, July 13, Jaron 'Boots' Ennis will make the first defense of his IBF welterweight championship against Armenian David Avanesyan at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. Ennis is coming off of a year long layoff and in his last fight he defended the IBF interim title against Roiman Villa. Ennis won by tenth round knockout and was elevated to full IBF champion following the departure of Terence Crawford to the junior middleweight division.
The year long layoff is not fully Ennis' fault. His previous promoter, Premier Boxing Champions, has been fledgling and unable to secure him quality opposition for the purse that Ennis' commands. Ennis' signed with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom promotional company and this will be his first fight with them. A Philadelphia native, Ennis will have a homecoming showcase fight meant to launch him on to bigger more formidable opponents and perhaps a unification. With Terence Crawford and Errol Spence both moving up in weight, welterweight is wide open and Ennis looks to be the heir apparent of one of boxing's glamour divisions.
Ennis is 27 years old and entering his physical prime. His professional record is perfect with 31 victories with 28 wins by knockout. If he continues on this path he will no doubt be a superstar.
Avanesyan is a replacement opponent as Canadian Cody Crowley was forced to cancel due to an injury. Avanesyan is perhaps best known for beating a faded and aged out Shane Mosley in 2016 in what would be Mosley's last professional bout. In his previous challenges for world titles, Avanesyan lost via unanimous decision to Lamont Peterson in 2017 and was knocked out by Terence Crawford in six rounds in 2022.
In his only bout since the knockout loss to Crawford, Avanesyan defeated unknown Serge Ambomo who boasts a record of 11 wins against 55 losses with 3 draws. That is not a typo: 55 loses. Somehow, Avanesyan is ranked No. 13 by the IBF.
Jaron 'Boots' Ennis vs. David Avanesyan prediction
This is perhaps the biggest mismatch in all of combat sports for the weekend. Ennis is listed as a -2000 favorite by multiple sportsbooks. Picking Ennis by KO could add some profitability to your parlays. Ennis truly is a boxer/puncher. He has one punch knock out power and the boxing skills to set up that shot. Look for Ennis to shake a year of ring rust off the first couple of rounds. He will then settle in and land one of his bombs. Avanesyan always comes to fight and he will give it his best effort, but he is way over matched here. This is meant as a showcase homecoming fight for Ennis and the beginning of his relationship with Matchroom. He is here to shine a bring a monster KO to his hometown fans.
Official prediction: Ennis via fourth round knockout
Ennis vs. Avanesyan will be broadcast live worldwide via streaming service DAZN starting at
8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. DAZN reports that the main event ring walks will begin at 10:37 pm ET / 7:37 PT.