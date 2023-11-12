Jan Blachowicz reacts to Alex Pereira's win 'sometimes I get pissed off'
Jan Blachowicz is letting go of his emotions after UFC 295.
By Amy Kaplan
Former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz is in his feelings. The normally kind and stoic competitor released several tweets on Nov. 12 revealing just how angry he was about the results of UFC 295.
"I see I need to clarify," he wrote. "People see me that I'm a nice guy all the time. But sometimes I get pissed off, like everyone in life. I'm still super angry that they stole my W against Pereira."
Blachowicz fought Pereira at UFC 291. The close fight went to a split decision and it's clear Blachowicz feels that he won the fight. After Pereira's win, he called out former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and Blachowicz wasn't happy about that either.
"Now he calls out Adesanya again. Give it a rest already. We’ve been there 4 times," Blachowicz tweeted. "This is LHW and that split decision means we have unfinished business here."
"I’m just saying what I feel. Don’t blame me for it. Just letting you know this," he tweeted. "This is all from me. I’m going back to the gym. Got a new opponent and a job to do."
Blachowicz is scheduled to fight Aleksandar Rakić in a rematch on January 20, 2024, at UFC 297 in Toronto, Canada.