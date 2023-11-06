Watch Alex Pereira vs. Jan Blachowicz full fight for free ahead of UFC 295 (Video)
Rewatch the co-main event showdown between Alex Pereira and Jan Blachowicz for free ahead of UFC 295.
By Rami Hanna
With UFC 295 coming up, fans are getting the chance to rewatch the epic clash between Jan Blachowicz and Alex Pereira. This was the first time Pereira moved up weight classes as the former middleweight champion looked to get in line for more gold on his resume against Blachowicz, who was only the third person outside of Pereira and Sean Strickland to have their hand raised against Israel Adesanya in the UFC.
Pereira returns to the Octagon at UFC 295 where he looks to win the vacant light heavyweight title against the returning former champion Jiri Prochazka in the main event at Madison Square Garden in New York.
Alex Pereira vs. Jan Blachowicz was the co-main event at UFC 291
In the first round between Blachowicz and Pereira, it seemed that the wrestling ability of the former light heavyweight champion was starting to rattle the senses of Pereira, however, in the second and final round between the two hard-hitting 205-pound fighters, it would be Pereira who would bounce back and make his aggressive effectiveness be known to the judges who scored it a split decision in favor of the former middleweight champion, Pereira.
In only his sixth fight in the UFC, Pereira looks to become the champion in another division, he first won gold when he finished his rival Adesanya in the final round at UFC 281 prior to losing it back to Adesanya at UFC 287. His opponent at UFC 295, Prochazka has never lost in the UFC, he currently holds a 3-0 record in the promotion and overall has a 12-fight winning streak with his last loss being against Muhammad Lawal in Rizin.