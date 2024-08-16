Jamahal Hill blasts UFC over Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree announcement
By Amy Kaplan
On Friday morning UFC president Dana White announced the next UFC light heavyweight title fight between reigning champion Alex Pereira and No. 8 ranked contender Khalil Rountree. The news came as a bit of a shock to many considering how low in the rankings Rountree is, and the fact that he's coming off a PED suspension.
But no one was more upset about it than former champion Jamahall Hill who took to Twitter to black the matchmakers over the matchup. "Can’t believe what I just saw announced!!! So a guy pulls out of a contender fight because of failed drug test for a banned substances and gets rewarded with a title shot?!! This is terrible for the sport and makes the rankings completely pointless!!!"
Hill fought Pereira in April 2023 and lost in just over three minutes via viccious knockout that Hill contests even to this day. Pereira has gone on since to also defeat Jiří Procházka, who he finished just 13 seconds into the second round. Hill was supposed to fight Rountree at UFC 303 but Rountree was forced out of the bout dur to testing positive for a banned substance.
That banned substance was due to a tainted supplement which Rountree self-reported. This is why he was suspended just two months for the infraction. The maker of the supplements admitted he sent Rountree the supplements by mistake.
Fans call for Magomed Ankalaev to have next title shot
Hill wasn't the only one bothered by the match-up. Several fans also reacted to the news.
Many pointed out that the fight should have been No. 2 ranked Magomed Ankalaev's. Which, if you are going by rankings, it should be. But like we saw with Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera (passing up Merab Dvalishvili) that's not always what happens. And not everyone was all that excited to see Ankalaev in a tile shot just yet.
UFC 307 takes place on Oct. 5 and will alos feature a com-main event between UFC bantamweight champion Raquel Pennington and former champion Julianna Pena, Roman Dolidze vs. Kevin Holland, and Joaquin Buckley vs. Stephen Thompson.