Jake Paul thinks Nate Diaz doesn't want to put his 'MMA reputation' on the line with rematch (Video)
Jake Paul has a theory about why Nate Diaz won't fight him in the MMA cage.
By Amy Kaplan
Jake Paul and Nate Diaz have already fought once, but they are both eager to fight again. Unfortunately, that's where the agreement between the two ends.
Diaz wants a rematch in the boxing ring where their first fight was and Paul wants an MMA fight (fans seem to want to see the MMA fight too).
Now that the back and forth has gone public, Paul says he has a theory about why Diaz doesn't want the MMA fight.
"I truly believe that he knows it would be a really tough fight for him, and I think that’s the thing for him where he’s like, ‘Damn, do I risk my whole MMA reputation by giving this kid a chance here?" Paul told MMA Junkie.
“I just can’t comprehend what they’re trying to do or what they’re saying, but this is the fight game. Everyone says they want to do things, everyone calls people out, everyone blah, blah, blah, but no one actually makes sh*t happen. And that’s what I’ve looked to change in this sport and to just provide transparency to my audience about what’s actually going on with these negotiations and not being afraid to fight anyone anywhere, anytime, any place.”
Paul says they've even offered Diaz $10 million for the fight and he's still dragging his feet.
“I don’t know, I think they’re just begging,” Paul said. “Pretty desperate, I guess. Wanting to make money but not actually wanting to make things happen. We’re ready, MMA, end of 2024, $10 million, which is more than he’s ever made for an MMA fight – ever. He’s sitting there asking for more money basically drunk tweeting random sh*t and random fight posters, making himself look like a fool.
At press time Diaz has said he will not fight Paul in MMA, only boxing. We'll see who caves first.