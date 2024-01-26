Jake Paul remembers Kobe Bryant on the anniversary of his death
- Jake Paul remembers Kobe Bryant
- Kobe Bryant died four years ago in a helicopter crash
- Jake Paul had his pro boxing debut just days later
By Amy Kaplan
YouTube star turned pro boxer, Jake Paul, took to Twitter on Jan. 26 to remember NBA star Kobe Bryant on the anniversary of his death.
Bryant was killed along with his teen daughter, Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020. Bryant and his daughter were traveling for a basketball game for his daughter when the helicopter crashed in foggy weather.
"My first pro debut’s fight week started on Jan 26, 2020," Paul tweeted along with an image of all of the victims of the crash. "It was a very sad way to start my boxing career. Since then I’ve looked to learn from Kobe Bryant work ethic / Mamba mentality daily. Legends are forever. Rest in peace."
Paul made his debut on Jan. 30, just four days after Bryant's death. He fought Ali Al-Fakhri and won via a first round stoppage. He's since gone on to fight eight more times, losing just once to Tommy Fury in 2023.
The death of Bryant at just 41 years old was heightened by the death of his 13 year old daughter, who was looking to follow in the basketball footsteps of her famous father.
Several other celebrities an fans reacted to the four year anniversary of the death of the Bryant family.