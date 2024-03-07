Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson odds are not the least bit surprising
The opening odds for Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson are out.
By Amy Kaplan
It's only been a few hours since the combat sports world came to a screeching halt. Jake Paul will fight Mike Tyson and yes, unfortunately, it's real. The fight was announced by Paul and confirmed by Tyson, Netflix and Most Valuable Promotions.
Now that the shock is starting to wear off, we must think critically about the fight that absolutely no one asked to see.
The first order of business is to see who will come out as a favorite. And, even though its going to pain us all ... the answer is fairly obvious.
Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson betting odds
Paul is the favorite when it comes to the opening odds versus Tyson
- Jake Paul-500
- Mike Tyson+325
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson early preview & prediction
Our hearts of course want to see Tyson knockout out Paul and send him into retirement but that's probably not going to happen.
Paul is young, and he's been training and fighting for years now. He's got skills. But it's that age factor that will really be key here. Tyson is 57 years old, that's 30 years older than Paul who turned 27 in January. The age difference is wild.
We don't know the ruleset yet, and that could change things slightly, but probably won't affect the outcome all that much.
Jake Paul and Mike Tyson make their predictions
Both fighters have weighed in and given their predictions for the fight.
Paul tweeted, "My sights are set on becoming a world champion, and now I have a chance to prove myself against the greatest heavyweight champion of the world, the baddest man on the planet and the most dangerous boxer of all time. Time to put Iron Mike to sleep.”
Tyson also revealed his prediction for the match-up with Paul.
“I'm very much looking forward to stepping into the ring with Jake Paul at the AT&T Stadium,” he said. “He's grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a ‘kid’ can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT. It's a full circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch; as I started him on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones and now I plan to finish him.”
The fight takes place on July 20 in Texas. It will stream live on Netflix.