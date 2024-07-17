Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry: How and where to watch online and on TV
YouTube sensation and rising boxing star Jake Paul's return is coming on July 20. Paul will be boxing bare-knuckle champion and former UFC fighter Mike Perry. Stylistically, this is an interesting fight as Paul has been improving in boxing skills overall and Perry has picked up recent skills in bare-knuckle boxing, which is more brutal than normal boxing. Perry probably will get the biggest payday of his career, as have other athletes who received the opportunity to box Paul. Paul is the favorite as he has more boxing experience, but Perry has a chance, due to his power and competition in a sport similar to boxing.
The online back and forth between the two fighters has been fun to sell the fight. Paul loves to criticize Perry's lack of defense and implies that will be his downfall in this fight. Perry brushes that off, thinking he is tough enough to stay until the end. Both fighters are equally confident in their power to get knockout victories. There was a sparring match they had together a long time ago. Both fighters claim to have gotten the better of it, but two sides to the story make it difficult to believe one side.
Besides the Paul vs. Perry fight, other solid combat athletes will compete on the fight card. Unified featherweight world champion Amanda Serrano will be fighting Stevie Morgan, at super lightweight. Uriah Hall is a former UFC fighter whose career did not live up to its full potential, hence the UFC retirement and switch to boxing. After beating Le'Veon Bell by decision in October 2022, Hall returns to fight professional boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, at cruiserweight. Alexis Chaparro and Kevin Hill will battle it out, at middleweight. Light heavyweights collide as Ariel Perez will box Dane Guerrero.
Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry fight card
- Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry
- Amanda Serrano vs. Stevie Morgan
- H20 Sylve vs. Lucas Bahdi
- Tony Aguilar vs. Corey Marksman
- Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. vs. Uriah Hall
- Shadasia Green vs. Natasha Spence
- Julio Solis vs. TBA
- Alexis Chaparro vs. Kevin Hill
- Angel Barrientes vs. Edwin Rodriguez
- Ariel Perez vs. Dane Guerrero
How to watch Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry
Paul vs. Perry will be live airing on DAZN, with a PPV price of $64.99. Some fight fans may not like to pay for PPV and will likely resort to illegal streaming to view the fight card for free. Despite illegal streaming being free, Fansided MMA does not condone it. However, that does not prevent online sites from streaming the fight card for free on fight day. Google and Reddit will have options for streaming, but proceed at your own risk. The main card is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. ET, while the main event ring walks are slated for midnight ET.