Jake Paul has hilarious response to Tyron Woodley leaked video
Jake Paul has jokes.
By Amy Kaplan
Jake Paul fought Tyron Woodley twice, winning both times and with a tweet like this, it looks like he won again.
On January 1, an NSFW video of the former UFC champion performing oral sex on a woman was leaked and circulated on Twitter. And Paul had the most hilarious response to it.
"All my opponents eat good," he tweeted.
This tweet is obviously a play on words based on the act Woodley was performing and the high-payday he got from fighting Paul twice.
We aren't going to share that particular video, as it's crime, but if you want to see it a simple Twitter search will do the trick.
Woodley fought Paul in the boxing right in August 2021, where he lost via split decision. The rematch occurred in December 2021 and Woodley was knocked out in the sixth round with a brutal right hook. Woodley hasn't fought since.
Recently former UFC fighter, Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson, claimed Paul paid some of his opponents to let themselves get knocked out.
Woodley denied the claims.
“A lot of people wonder that, but think about that," he said. "If I said to you, I’m going to pay you two million bucks to let this dude beat you, what are you going to do? You’re going to feel disrespected, number one. That isn’t enough money. What I got paid in the Jake fights, for me to do that, I’ve got to be willing to walk away for good. That’s got to set me up for a while, at least not for life, but something like 20-some million, where I can invest it and fall off in the shade. That’s what you have to do."