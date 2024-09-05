Israel Adesanya involved in alleged road rage incident (Video)
By Amy Kaplan
Israel Adesanya has not been able to catch a break lately. He recently lost his return to the UFC and now the former UFC champion was spotted on video in an argument with a man in New Zealand.
The video shows Adesanya and a man standing next to Adesanya's car arguing. Adesanya is seein flipping the man off who flexes in return. You can hear Adesanya telling the man to "walk away" and "go drive your f*cking beat up piece of sh*t." Adesanya then grabs his groin and tells the man he's a "b*tch" before spitting on the man.
It's unclear how it started or why Adesanya was so mad. This is a developing story and we'll update when more information is learned. Watch the clip below.
In New Zealand spitting on someone is considered assault (just as it is in the United States). In 2020, a man was sentenced to jail time for spitting on a police officer. It's unlikely anything will come of this in terms of the law unless the man presses charges.
Adesanya is coming off a shocking loss to bitter rival Dricus Du Plessis, the first fight back since he took an extended break following his loss to Sean Strickland. During his time away from the Octagon he was battling the courts over a drunk driving case. In 2023, Adesanya was charged with driving under the influence in Auckland. In January he pleaded guilty, issued an apology and the judge dismissed the charges. According to The New York Times, "Judge Peter Winter of the Auckland District Court instead ordered Mr. Adesanya to donate 1,500 New Zealand dollars, or around $900, to a charity, suspended his driver’s license for six months, and ordered him to enroll in a drunk-driving cessation program by the end of 2024."