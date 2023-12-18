Islam Makhachev unimpressed with Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington (Video)
Islam Makhachev says he would have finished both Leon Edwards and Colby Covington.
By Amy Kaplan
The UFC 296 headliner between reigning champion Leon Edwards and Colby Covington wasn't the fight we'd all hoped it would be. After a week of insults and heated face-offs, the fight left something to be desired.
The fight went five full rounds, but it wasn't the striking showdown we'd hoped for. Edwards won, thankfully, but outside of that, fans were left disappointed.
And UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev was one of those people left with a bad taste in his mouth.
“Leon has to be next, and also, this fight was bullsh*t, man,” Makhachev said. “We have to change the champion.”
He also took to Twitter after the fight.
"I will finish both this guy," he wrote.
Some had wondered if this was the champ's way of building up a move to welterweight for cham-champ status, but UFC president Dana White doesn't seem onbaord with that idea.
“I had lunch with him a couple of days ago and we didn’t really talk about fights,” White said during the UFC 296 post-fight press conference. “We talked about family and all kinds of other stuff. So, I don’t know. I’d like to see him stay at 55.”