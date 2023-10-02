Islam Makhachev fires back at Charles Oliveira's location complaint
Islam Makhachev doesn't think Charles Oliveira's criticism of UFC 2945 fight is warranted.
By Amy Kaplan
Over the weekend former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira made a remark about the location of his upcoming fight with reigning champion, Islam Makhachev.
"[I] don't necessarily think it's fair, but it's the game," Oliveira said through a translator while speaking with James Lynch. "You know, that's where the champion is. He calls the shots, but I'm coming back for my belt."
The comment, alluding to being unhappy with having to fight in Abu Dhabi again, drew the attention of Makhachev who took to Twitter to respond.
"Charles, I asked to fight in US in the summer, but UFC has other plans, I am a UFC fighter like you, never set the conditions for the UFC and fought where they offered, my last fight took place in Australia at the challenger’s backyrd, simple, everything you say makes no sense," he teeted.
Neither fighter is "wrong" technically.
Makhachev's last title defense occurred in Australia, the home of his opponent Alexander Volkanovski. But Oliveira already fought Makhachev in the Middle East, so he'd be again entering enemy territory.
The will meet in Abu Dhabi in the main event for UFC 294 on Oct. 21.