Charles Oliveira isn't pleased that he has to fight Islam Makhachev in Abu Dhabi again (VIDEO)
Charles Oliveira doesn't think it's fair that he has to fight Islam Makhachev in Abu Dhabi again.
By Amy Kaplan
UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev will have two "home-field advantages" leading into his rematch with Charles Oliveira.
Normally this is somewhat expected for the reigning champion, except that he was given that advantage the last time they fought ... when he wasn't the champion.
"[I] don't necessarily think it's fair, but it's the game," Oliveira said through a translator. "You know, that's where the champion is. He calls the shots, but I'm coming back for my belt."
Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira will rematch at UFC 294 in October
Oliveira hasn't been able to fight in Brazil since 2020 when the UFC closed the fight card to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. There were no fans.
Of Makhachev's last seven UFC fights, three took place in Abu Dhabi, where he remains undefeated.
The pair are meeting again after Makhachev defeated Oliveira at UFC 290 in October 2022 to become the champion. They will face off at UFC 294 on Oct. 21 where Oliveira looks to take his title back.