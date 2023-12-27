Islam Makhachev has brutal response to Justin Gaethje after latest callout
Islam Makhachev wants to fight Justin Gaethje, and the feeling is mutual.
By Amy Kaplan
BMF champion Justin Gaethje wants to fight for the UFC lightweight title next and he's making it known. On Dec. 26, Gaethje quote tweeted a video featuring his BMF title win versus Dustin Poirier. He KO'd Poirier with a head kick.
"Waiting on the call. Ready when you are @ufc @danawhite," he tweeted. "Let’s see who can kick the others head off first @MAKACHEVMMA. Do Bronx had his shot and didn’t show up for the rematch. It is what it is."
The champion responded on Dec. 27 with a scary warning for Gaethje.
"I can do more than kicking, be careful," Makhachev wrote along with a winking emoji, and two sleeping emojis.
That's cold.
It's unclear who will get the next shot at the champion right now. Thoughts were that former champion Charles Oliveira would be next, considering they were originally scheduled for UFC 294 before Oliveira suffered an injury and had to withdraw.
But Makhachev seems more interested in fighting Gaethje next, due to having fought rematches with other fighters back-to-back over the course of the last year.
“To be honest, I’ve already said that I’m not that interested in rematches,” Makhachev told reporters at an IBA Boxing event on Saturday in Dubai. “Because if you want to win someone in a good way, you have to add new names. There is Gaethje, who I would say deserved a fight. I think it would be more interesting to fight him.”
Some have wondered if Makhachev vs. Gaethje could happen at UFC 300. The headliner and the co-main for the card have yet to be announced.