Introducing Valter Walker, brother of UFC fighter Johnny Walker
Valter Walker will make his UFC heavyweight debut against Łukasz Brzeski. He is the brother of Johnny Walker.
Undefeated heavyweight Valter Walker will look to make a splash in his UFC debut, similar to how his brother burst onto the Octagon scene. Valter, the younger brother of light heavyweight Johnny Walker, is 11-0-0 in his professional career. He'll face Łukasz Brzeski in his UFC debut at UFC Vegas 90.
Walker and Brzeski will feature on the UFC Vegas 90 main card, an extraordinary spotlight for a debuting heavyweight. He was supposed to make his UFC debut last September against Jake Collier before withdrawing due to an injury. Walker's recent injury put a halt to his meteoric rise as a top heavyweight prospect. He's earned six knockout wins and has improved with his ground game in each of his fights.
Walker made his professional MMA debut in Oct. 2020, after watching his brother Johnny find immense success in the cage. His first three wins all resulted in stoppages. Walker would then emerge as a top-tier talent in MMA Series. During his tenure in MMA Series, he went 6-0 inside the cage, including a heavyweight title win last May.
After his title win at MMA Series 67, Walker would then face arguably the toughest test of his career against Alex Nicholson at Titan FC 82. While he was challenged in the early rounds, he rallied to finish Nicholson in Round 4 to earn the Titan FC heavyweight championship.
Now on the UFC platform, Walker is looking to make a statement in his promotional debut against Brzeski. It won't be an easy task, as Brzeski is a dangerous opponent with plenty of experience.
Valter Walker looks to impress in UFC Vegas 90 versus Lukasz Brzeski
Walker trains with other top UFC prospects, such as Sharabutdin Magomedov, at GOR MMA in Moscow, Russia. He also spends portions of his fight camps at SBG Ireland alongside his brother Johnny. Standing at six feet, six inches tall, Walker will be one of the tallest heavyweights in the UFC. He'll look to use his size to his advantage and continue his string of recent finishes.
The Walker brothers are both electric strikers who look to entertain in their fights, and Valter is out to prove that the pre-fight hype is well-earned. Like his brother, it could only be a matter of time until Valter makes an appearance in the Top 15.
Valter Walker career highlights
After dropping Cássio de Oliveira with a right hand at MMA Series 67, Walker finished the job by knocking him clean out with ground strikes. It was his sixth career knockout victory.
Walker put himself on the UFC's radar when he finished Ramadan Mohammed at MMA Series 64. He dominated with his wrestling, and after controlling mount in Round 2, smothered Mohammed with vicious ground-and-pound.