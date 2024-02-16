Ilia Topuria gives cold prediction ahead of UFC 298 title fight (Video)
- Ilia Topuria knows exactly how he will finish Alexander Volkanovski
- He fights for the featherweight title at UFC 298
- His prediction would be wild, if it comes true.
UFC featherweight title challenger Ilia Topuria isn't just fighting for a gold belt on Feb. 17, he's also fighting to add himself to featherweight lore.
Topuria faces UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298 in Anaheim. Unbeaten in his professional career, he's looking to cap off his remarkable run through the UFC featherweight division with a world championship.
Topuria is supremely confident in his abilities ahead of his clash with one of the UFC's pound-for-pound best. He's already dismissed defending the belt against top contenders should he win the title at UFC 298, and called for a super fight against Conor McGregor.
Topuria has the chance to become one of the UFC's biggest superstars with a triumphant performance on Feb. 17. For the 27-year-old brawler, a world title doesn't just mean a dream has been fulfilled, but means the start of a path towards legend status.
Ilia Topuria aims to enter all-time great conversation
During his UFC 298 media day press conference, Topuria predicted a quick night inside the Octagon on Feb. 17.
"I'm better than him everywhere," Topuria said. "I see myself knocking him out in the first round...they're going to remember me as they remembered José Aldo, Conor McGregor, to Alexander Volkanovski, I'm going to put myself in that book."
Topuria arguably has a lot to be confident about ahead of the biggest fight of his career at UFC 298. He's dismantled top contenders such as Bryce Mitchell and Josh Emmett, and is steadily improving as he approaches his physical prime.
Topuria faces a steep test against Volkanovski at UFC 298. Volkanovski is unbeaten at featherweight and is arguably the greatest fighter in the division's history after recent title defenses against Max Holloway and Yair Rodríguez.
If Topuria's cold prediction comes true this weekend, the UFC 298 main event will be a quick affair, and mark a new era in the UFC featherweight division.