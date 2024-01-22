Ian Garry roasts Sean Strickland, Dricus du Plessis for UFC 297 (Video)
- Ian Garry reacted to Sean Strickland's fight
- Strickland lost his title to Dricus Du Plessis
- Garry is still mad about Strickland's comments about his wife
By Amy Kaplan
There's no love lost between Sean Strickland and Ian Garry. The pair famously butt heads when the drama surrounding Garry's wife hit the fan, thanks in part to the several tweets from Strickland.
Now Garry is seeking his revenge, and he's found just the way to do it.
On Saturday night, Strickland lost his title to Dricus Du Plessis via a close split decision, that many felt Strickland won.
"I hope Sean gets sparked unconscious," Garry said on Twitter. "There is no way I would've ever bet against Du Plessis losing the fight, considering he mauled Robert Whittaker, and Sean Strickland isn't half the fighter Whittaker is."
Ian Garry slams Sean Strickland after loss 'I hope Sean gets sparked unconscious'
Strickland didn't get knocked out, but he did lose his title.
He continued, "Just sloppy boxing. Look, [just] Swinging. Look at this [shakes his head in disappointment]. The f*****g state of this. Zero technique, just slugging it out now. Oh my god, I feel like I'm watching two amateurs fight [laughs hysterically]. If I ever have a fight like that, please tell me to retire... F**k you, Sean Strickland."
Garry has reason to be angry with Strickland on a personal level. After all, it was Strickland who labeled Garry's wife a "sexual predator" and called Garry a "sexual predator."
It seems that the fans are on Strickland's side in this beef though as the majority of the comments on Garry's video supported to the former champion.
"Bro you pulled out your last fight after making a highlight real saying you were gunna end him…. Please look in the mirror," someone tweeted.
Another replied saying, "Breaking down technique on the last 15 seconds of a 25 min [grueling] title fight is lame when you backed out of your last fight." Someone else tweeted, "damn, you got bodied in the comments."