How to watch UFC 305 for free
UFC 305 takes place on Saturday, August 18 live from the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. The event will feature 12 fights, headlined by a middleweight title fight. This will be the UFC's third visit to the city of Perth, with the last taking place in February 2023 with UFC 284. The UFC 305 event kicks off a multi-year deal between the UFC and Perth, which will see the promotion host events in the city twice a year.
Dricus du Plessis made history by becoming the first South African-born champion in the promotion at UFC 297. He makes his first title defense at UFC 305, and he does so against a two-time former champion. Israel Adesanya had one of the most respected and notable title reigns in all of UFC. After several months of building up to their clash, which even included fights against other opponents, the pair will finally get to have their fight at the RAC Arena.
A flyweight bout will be serving as the penultimate fight of the evening. The no. 4-ranked Kai Kara-France will clash with the no. 7-ranked Steve Erceg. Both Kara-France and Erceg are coming off of recent losses, and will be looking to get back into the winning column at the expense of their opponent. With Alexandre Pantoja serving as the current champion, Kara-France and Erceg will both be looking to work their way into title contention.
Apart from that, the UFC 305 event promises a stacked card, as the promotion returns to Perth, Australia. The card features a total of 12 fights, with five on the main card, four on the prelims, and four on the early prelims.
The UFC 305 event is a cannot-miss fight night that fight fans will want to watch. This could be available on local broadcasters and pay-per-view but some may be looking for an alternative. With all the other UFC 305 fight week festivities done, there is only one question that remains: How can one watch UFC 305?
A brief look through the Reddit r/MMA subreddit could prove fruitful as some users may share helpful streaming links. Other than that, a Google search linked to the event could also put one on the right path.
UFC 305 fight card
- Middleweight: Dricus du Plessis (c) vs. Israel Adesanya
- Flyweight: Kai Kara-France vs. Steve Erceg
- Lightweight: Mateusz Gamrot vs. Dan Hooker
- Heavyweight: Tai Tuivasa vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
- Welterweight: Li Jingliang vs. Carlos Prates
- Heavyweight: Junior Tafa vs. Valter Walker
- Featherweight: Joshua Culibao vs. Ricardo Ramos
- Women's flyweight: Casey O'Neill vs. Luana Santos
- Featherweight: Jack Jenkins vs. Herbert Burns
- Lightweight: Tom Nolan vs. Alex Reyes
- Welterweight: Song Kenan vs. Ricky Glenn
- Flyweight: Stewart Nicoll vs. Jesus Santos Aguilar