How to watch Savannah Marshall's MMA debut
By Amy Kaplan
Undisputed boxing champion Savannah Marshall is making her MMA debut at PFL Europe this week. She'll be stepping out of her boxing shoes and into the PFL Smart Cage when she takes on Mirela Vargas on Saturday, June 8.
Unfortunately for US fans, there's no way for us to watch the fight live. The PFL Europe division doesn't have a broadcast deal in the United States so unless you want to use a VPN to watch on DAZN, we have to wait for the highlights to hit Twitter.
PFL Europe 2 full card
Main Event - Women’s lightweight bout
Savannah Marshall vs. Mirela Vargas
Lightweight bout
Dylan Tuke vs. Kane Mousah
Welterweight tournament bout
Jack Grant vs. Charlie Leary
Bantamweight bout
Lewis McGrillen-Evans vs. Matiss Zaharovs
Bantamweight tournament bout
Dean Garnett vs. Ayton De Paepe
Women’s flyweight tournament bout
Shanelle Dyer vs Mariam Torchinava
Featherweight bout
Ibragim Ibragimov vs. Josh Reed
Bantamweight tournament bout
Dominique Wooding vs. Luke Shanks
Women’s flyweight tournament bout
Lizzy Gevers vs. Karolina Wojcik
Lightweight bout
Mark Ewen vs. Claudio Pacella
Bantamweight tournament bout
Khurshed Kakhorov vs. Tuomas Gronvall
Women’s flyweight tournament bout
Valentina Scatizzi vs. Marie Loiseau
Featherweight bout
Ben Woolliss vs. Maher Belkhadir
Bantamweight tournament bout
Alexander Luster vs. Alperen Karabulut
Women’s flyweight tournament bout
Dee Begley vs. Paulina Wisniewska
PFL Europe is similar to what the PFL season is in the United States but it's a smaller season with less fighters and just a few divisions. Hisotrically the winner of the PFL Europe season would have the option of competing in the next season. This is how Dakota Ditcheva found her way from PFL Europe to PFL Global.
Marshall will be competing for the first time in MMA and told FanSided MMA that she only joined the PFL to eventually fight Claressa Shields, whom she fought and lost to in boxing.
"That's what got me to agree," Marshall told FanSided MMA. "If they'd have come to me and said 'you interested in joining our league' I'd have said no. I'm a 32-year-old, I don't want to be going up against girls who have a black belt in BJJ and have been wrestling since school."