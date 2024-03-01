How to watch the Jake Paul live stream for free
- Jake Paul makes his boxing return against a former Golden Gloves boxing champ Ryan Bourland
- The fight serves as the co-main event
- Here's how to watch plus where and when the fight takes place
Jake Paul will look to continue his positive momentum in the boxing ring when he faces Ryan Bourland in Puerto Rico.
Paul vs. Bourland will fill the co-main event slot for the Amanda Serrano vs. Meinke fight on March 2. Paul returns after winning over former UFC superstar Nate Diaz and professional boxer Andre August in 2023.
Paul has bounced back nicely after suffering his first professional defeat against Tommy Fury in February 2023. Before the loss to Fury, he won his first six professional fights, including victories against former UFC champions Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva.
Bourland returns to the ring with a 17-2 professional boxing record, including a Golden Gloves championship. The 35-year-old has won three fights in a row with recent victories against Santario Martin and Jose Hernandez.
Paul has a lot of potential big-name boxing fights on his radar if he gets past Bourland. He's called out the likes of fellow YouTuber KSI and a rematch with Fury as he looks ahead to the rest of 2024.
Despite Paul's 2024 debut, his upcoming fight might've snuck up on boxing fans worldwide. For the first time in a long time, Paul will not be the main attraction, as that privilege will go to his teammate Serrano for her spotlight matchup.
The full event will stream live on DAZN and you can watch all the action with a subscription. But, you might not have the funds to support such an endeavor, and we'll explain below how you can watch the fights at no cost.
Jake Paul full fight card
- Amanda Serrano vs. Nina Meinke
- Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland
- Jonathan Gonzalez vs. Rene Santiago
- Krystal Rosado vs. Gloria Munguilla
- Javon Walton vs. Joshua Torres
- Christopher Diaz vs. Headley Scott
- Pedro Marquez vs. Brandon Valdes
- Elijah Flores vs. Alejandro Munera
Watch Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland for free
FanSided MMA cannot give you exact links and sources for how to watch the fights for free. But, we can give you a hint. If you search the Reddit streams at the beginning of the card, chances are you'll find what you're looking for.