How to watch Conor McGregor in 'Road House' remake
Road House starring Conor McGregor premiered on March 21.
UFC and movie fans can stream Conor McGregor's acting debut in the Road House remake. McGregor and Jake Gyllenhaal star in Road House, released on March 21. You can watch the film exclusively on Amazon Prime Video with a subscription. Amazon Prime Video is a part of the Amazon Prime subscription, costing $14.99 a month or $139 annually. Road House is an Amazon Prime Video exclusive.
This is McGregor's movie debut after years of flirting with the idea of making the move to the big screens. He's been sought after for multiple high-profile roles in recent years, as he's hinted in multiple interviews.
The McGregor-Gyllenhaal adapted Road House is a remake of the 1989 film classic that starred Patrick Swayze. The 2024 remake focuses on former UFC fighter Dalton's (Gyllenhaal) journey as a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse. McGregor plays Knox, who is the protagonist of Dalton. McGregor and Gyllenhaal's characters fight at numerous points in the film, as showcased in the official trailer and teasers. Gyllenhaal's UFC cameo was filmed at UFC 285 in March 2023. McGregor was in attendance at the event, sitting cageside with Gyllenhaal after filming.
Conor McGregor keeps saying he has his UFC return booked
While McGregor has been busy promoting the film, he remains intent on a UFC comeback. He's expected to face Michael Chandler for his return and he's hinted at a to-be-announced booking for June 29. McGregor hasn't competed inside the Octagon since suffering a leg injury against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. It's been a lengthy recovery for McGregor, who is looking to get back on track in his fighting career after losses in three of his last four fights.
McGregor lost back-to-back fights to Poirier in 2021 after defeating Donald Cerrone by first-round knockout at UFC 246. He hasn't won consecutive fights since 2016. Despite the lengthy UFC hiatus, McGregor isn't pinching pennies outside the cage. He's reportedly expected to make a record-breaking paycheck for a first-time actor and has multiple, successful businesses.
McGregor's rise to superstardom began during his UFC prime with title wins over UFC Hall of Famer José Aldo and Eddie Alvarez. He became the first simultaneous two-division champion in UFC history when he knocked out Alvarez at UFC 205.
As we await McGregor's long-anticipated UFC comeback, his acting debut is now available to the public. This film could be the first of many big-screen appearances for the former two-division UFC champion.