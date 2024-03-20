Conor McGregor's 'Road House' pay revealed
Road House, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Conor McGregor, premieres on March 21.
Conor McGregor has revealed a lucrative payday for his first acting pursuit in the Road House remake. In a since-deleted post on X, McGregor claimed he surpassed Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson for the biggest payout of a debuting actor.
"I am now officially the highest-paid first-time actor of all time, on record, pipping Dwayne Johnson for the top spot," McGregor tweeted. "Incredible!"
While exact financial compensation isn't disclosed, McGregor is reportedly set to make over $6 million for his portrayal of Knox in Road House. This would eclipse Johnson's Guinness World Record-setting payout of $5.5 million for his first acting gig in The Mummy Returns.
McGregor's acting debut will be watchable for the general public on March 21. Jake Gyllenhaal and Billy Magnussen lead a star-studded cast for Road House. McGregor isn't a stranger to turning first-time pursuits into highly lucrative results. In his professional boxing debut in 2017, McGregor made over $100 million to face Floyd Mayweather, a previously unheard-of paycheck for a first-time boxer.
After selling a majority stake in his Proper 12 Irish Whiskey for around $600 million, McGregor continues to thrive outside of the Octagon. But, the former two-division UFC champion is still targeting a return to the cage for later in 2024. McGregor hasn't fought since a doctor's stoppage loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. He has lost three of his last four fights, including back-to-back defeats to Poirier in 2021.
McGregor became a global superstar during his prime years in the UFC, which included title wins over UFC Hall of Famer José Aldo and Eddie Alvarez. He became the first simultaneous two-division champion in UFC history when he finished Alvarez at UFC 205.
Despite his lengthy UFC hiatus, McGregor remains one of the promotion's top pay-per-view stars. His expected comeback fight against Michael Chandler could be another profitable night inside the cage. McGregor's acting debut could be the first of many Hollywood ventures. He's recently alluded to top movie producers attempting to lure him into high-profile film roles for years, including during his UFC prime.
McGregor isn't the only current or former UFC fighter to appear on the big screen. Randy Couture, Ronda Rousey, and Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson are a few former UFC stars who have acted since hanging up the gloves. McGregor's 2024 net worth is estimated at around $200 million as of this writing, making him one of the highest-earning athletes in the world. He topped Forbes' highest-paid athletes list in 2021.
McGregor continues to make history in and out of the Octagon, and while he's basking in the success of his film debut, he still has a competitive fire to return to the UFC.