How to watch Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou live stream
The Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou is a PPV event but there are some ways to watch for free
By Amy Kaplan
The Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou fight is a must-watch boxing event. There's more on the line than many casual viewers even realize.
The outcome of this fight could determine the way that Ngannou carves his future in both boxing and MMA. He's even said as much. If Ngannou loses, it will be the second time he's failed at a major boxing fight and that could push him back towards MMA and the PFL. But if he defeats Joshua, we could see Ngannou continuing on the path to boxing paydays for the foreseeable future.
“Not most likely (in 2025) – it’s possible it’s this year, too,” Ngannou told MMA Junkie ahead of the fight about when we could see him in MMA again. “Most likely MMA is this year, as well, because after tomorrow I will have a clear idea of the future of my MMA career.”
See ... it's a big deal. And trust me, you do not want to miss it.
And that's why you are here.
The fight is airing on DAZN PPV for just $39.99 which is actually a great price, considering that the UFC PPV's are close to $80 these days. But we also understand that not everyone has an extra $40 just laying around. There are some less-than-legal ways to watch the fight if you can find a stream, but we unfortunately can't link them. After all, that's a no-no. But if you do some research on Reddit or other combat forums, you can probably find one.
Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou fight card
- Anthony Joshua -400 vs. Francis Ngannou
- Rey Vargas (c) vs. Nick Ball for the WBC featherweight title
- Israil Madrimov vs. Magomed Kurbanov for the vacant WBA super welterweight title
- Zhilei Zhang (c) vs. Joseph Parker for the WBO interim heavyweight title
- Mark Chamberlain vs. Gavin Gwynne
- Andrii Novytskyi vs. Juan Torres
Don't forget, the fights are in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia so they will begin early on Friday morning. The card starts at about 11 am ET with the main event beginning at about 5 pm ET.