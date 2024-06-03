How to get a refund on UFC 303 tickets if Conor McGregor pulls out of the fight
By Amy Kaplan
Fans are going absolutely insane over the status of UFC 303: Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler. The pre-fight press conference scheduled for June 3 was abruptly postponed without much of an explanation. Many fans jumped to worse-case scenarios and assumed McGregor was injured, popped for steroids, or in trouble with the law.
At press time, we don't have any news about why the presser was postponed or if the UFC 303 main card is in jeopardy, but we do know, that fans are worried. Some have taken to Twitter to ask for refunds on their flights, which we all know isn't going to happen.
Will Conor McGregor UFC 303 return be canceled?
But what if the fight does fall through? Will fans be able to get refunds on their tickets? Right now, the answer is complicated. Firstly, if you bought from a third party, you most likely are out the ticket costs. But if you brought directly through T-Mobile, there might be some course of action.
Normally, tickets are non-refundable, and they clearly state that the card is subject to change. But sometimes under extraordinary circumstances, they may allow refunds. We'll have to wait to see if and when an announcement is made if they will offer one of those refunds.
Right now there are still tons of tickets left, but the cheapest is still over $1,000. If you are hoping to see the prices drop, they may if the McGregor rumors continue to build.
If the entire event is canceled, which is highly unlikely, refunds are usually given within 60 days of the date of the event. Don't count on that happening, UFC International Fight week is a big deal for the UFC and they don't typically cancel entire shows.
For now, everyone take a deep breath and don't panic until there's something to panic about.