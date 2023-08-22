Henry Cejudo shares DMs with Aljamain Sterling ahead of UFC 292 (VIDEO)
Henry Cejudo leaks a DM exchange he had with Aljamain Sterling ahead of his UFC 292 loss to Sean O'Malley.
By Amy Kaplan
Former two-division champion Henry Cejudo has shared some DM's he exchanged with then-champion Aljamain Sterling ahead of his title defense with Sean O'Malley.
The former opponents talked about the gameplan for O'Malley and the steps for if and when Sterling won the fight.
Spoiler alert, Aljamain lost.
Read the leaked texts between Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo
In the screenshots it appears as though Sterling reached out to Cejudo first to ask Cejudo about what he thinks O'Malley will do.
According to the messages this looks to have been sent on weigh-in day.
"What are you expecting him to do tomorrow night? Might as well ask your opinion," Sterling wrote.
“He’s going to counter you or move like crazy. He doesn’t have the ability to stick to the center (strength). Stick to your gameplan push him against the cage easy money," Cejudo wrote. He also added, “Don’t react to his fakes. He starts his game like that. If you go away, he starts to figure out his distance.”
Cejudo also told Sterling to tell his friend and teammate Merab Dvalishvili to "get ready." Likely for a fight between Cejudo and Dvalishvili.
Now that Sterling lost it's unclear what the next path for much of the bantamweight division will be. Many think Dvalishvili deserves the next title shot but O'Malley is asking for a rematch with Marlon Vera. Serling wants a rematch with O'Malley. Cejudo wants Dvalishvili, but without a title attached, he may have a change of heart.