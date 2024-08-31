Henry Cejudo makes his prediction for Sean O'Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili
By Amy Kaplan
Former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo probably has more experience picking fights than anyone else. Cejudo is the former bantamweight champion and he even fought the next title challenger, Merab Dvalishvili.
So it's no surprise that when Cejudo gave his prediction for UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley's next title defense at UFC 306, people listened.
“This is my prediction,” Cejudo told MMA Junkie. “Merab Dvalishvili is going to stop Sean O’Malley at the Sphere. He’s going to beat him. He’s going to either 50-45 him, maybe not 50-45 because he may lose the first two rounds or the first one at least. He’s going to beat him, but once Umar (Nurmagomedov) comes in, he’s just going to have his way with Merab. He really is. Umar is really good, really technical.”
Dvalishvili is on a massive win streak including victories over three former champions in Cejudo, Petr Yan and Jose Aldo. He's been sidelined from the title since his best friend Aljamain Sterling was champion but now that O'Malley is champion, Dvalishvili is on deck and looking to take the throne.
O'Malley and Dvalishvili will headline a massive fight card in September when they fight at the UFC 306, UFC Noche fight card at the Sphere in Las Vegas. Right now the odds are pretty close but they have Dvalishvili as the slight favorite at -125 to O'Malley's +105. We'll see how close Cejudo and the oddsmakers get to the actual outcome. (Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.)