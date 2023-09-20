5 questions about Hasbulla, answered
Dagestan's Hasbulla Magomedov shot to fame in early 2021 for his TikTok videos and mimicry of Khabib Nurmagomedov. Here are 5 questions about him, answered.
By Anwesha Nag
How old is Hasbulla?
No, Hasbulla is not a kid ... despite what you may think.
The reason why many people believe he is a young kid is his short, child-like features along with his baby face. But in reality, he is a grown adult. According to Man of Many, Hasbulla was born on July 7, 2002, and was 21 years of age at the time this article was written.
However, he is often treated like a child by those around him, which draws a significant amount of criticism on social media. Fellow content creators, who frequently appear with him in his videos, are seen holding Hasbulla in their arms or making jokes with him the same way one would with a child.
Several combat sports entities have also been criticized for treating Hasbulla like a kid.
Earlier in 2023, he was on a tour in the U.S., making appearances on some renowned podcasts and YouTube channels. He made a stop at the Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson show. In one particular segment of the podcast, the social media sensation was seen throwing playful light punches at the boxing legend, who then grabbed him and made him sit on his lap. Mike Tyson then pretended to bite Hasbulla’s ear, recreating the infamous ear-bite moment against Evander Holyfield.
While all of this is presumably scripted, Tyson faced online backlash for his actions. After the clip went viral, the interaction left fans divided. One half saw it as a joke; others brought up the argument that these antics would never be acceptable with any other adult, so why subject Hasbulla to it?
UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev also faced criticism for similar actions. Makhachev, who also happened to be Hasbulla’s neighbor growing up in Dagestan, often poses with the 20-year-old.
The newly-crowned middleweight champion Sean Strickland had expressed shock at how Makhachev was seen treating Hasbulla. He called Makhachev out for ‘holding Hasbulla like a baby.'