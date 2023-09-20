5 questions about Hasbulla, answered
Dagestan's Hasbulla Magomedov shot to fame in early 2021 for his TikTok videos and mimicry of Khabib Nurmagomedov. Here are 5 questions about him, answered.
By Anwesha Nag
The world was treated to a meteoric rise of Hasbulla in the last two years.
A lovable, baby-faced internet sensation with a witty personality, Hasbulla won hearts over with very simple yet hilarious TikTok videos about his everyday life. From being a vlogger about cars, cats, and guns, he is now a UFC signee, with exclusive promotional merchandise IN his name.
He has rubbed shoulders with the who's-who of the film, sports, and influencer world, such as Dana White, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Sean O'Malley, Drake, Shaquille O'Neil, and Mark Wahlberg.
Despite being the internet's sweetheart, Hasbulla has been at the receiving end of severe backlash as well.
He was heavily criticized for hitting his pet cat, named Barsik. He was seen pulling the cat's ear and slapping it on the backside of its head in an attempt to discipline the feline. The video, like many others, went viral and criticism poured in. Fans condemned Hasbulla for abusing his cat and showed concern for Barsik's safety and wellbeing.
Hasbulla recently found himself on the wrong side of the law as well. According to a statement by Dagestan's Internal Affairs, he was detained for traffic violations along with his friends in the streets of Makhachkala. In a video circulating on social media, Hasbulla was spotted in one of the many cars that were blocking traffic and doing donuts. One of the vehicles suffered significant damage.
Apparently, it was part of a wedding celebration.
In this article, we answer five common questions new fans have about Hasbulla.