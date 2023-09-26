30 greatest UFC fighters of all time [UPDATED]
Celebrating 30 years of the UFC, ranking the 30 greatest UFC fighters of all time.
25. Joanna Jedrzejczyk
Joanna Jedrzejczyk is credited with being the woman who put the strawweight division on the map. Jedrzejczyk holds the record in the strawweight division for the most consecutive title defenses with five and the most consecutive wins with eight, also being the first Polish champion in the UFC. Jedrzejczyk finished her career with a 10-5 record (6-4 in title fights) and four performance bonuses.
Being a decorated Muay Thai fighter, Jedrzejczyk entered the UFC in 2014 at 6-0 and stayed undefeated for three years. Jedrzejczyk was awarded a title shot after her second UFC win and finished inaugural strawweight champion Carla Esparza to start her title reign where she defended it against Jessica Penne, Valerie Letourneau, Claudia Gadelha, Karolina Kowalkiewicz, and Jessica Andrade.
Jedrzejczyk would wind up hitting a bit of a roadblock in the form of Rose Namajunas, suffering her first loss and losing her title, then losing again in the rematch. Jedrzejczyk wound up facing Valentino Shevchenko for the vacant flyweight title in 2018 and was unsuccessful.
After returning to a shot for the strawweight title against Zhang Weili, Jedrzejczyk lost a close decision which many call one of the greatest fights ever, and two years later rematched Zhang, losing by knockout and opting to take off the gloves and retiring, wanting to become a Mom and venture into other businesses. Jedrzejczyk will be remembered for her striking and output, being one of, if not the best strawweight athlete of all time.