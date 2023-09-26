30 greatest UFC fighters of all time [UPDATED]
Celebrating 30 years of the UFC, ranking the 30 greatest UFC fighters of all time.
26. Frankie Edgar
Frankie Edgar, known for his success in the lightweight division, has also dabbled in the featherweight and bantamweight divisions throughout his career. Edgar ended his UFC career with an 18-11-1 record and 11 performance bonuses.
Edgar joined the UFC in 2007 keeping an undefeated record until he encountered the biggest rival throughout his career, Gray Maynard. Edgar claimed the lightweight title in 2010, beating BJ Penn and then defending the belt against Penn a few months later. Edgar’s next title defense came against Gray Maynard, the only fighter so far to hand Edgar a loss. Edgar and Maynard fought to a draw in their second fight, with Edgar winning the rubber match, tying the lightweight record for title defenses held by Penn. Many consider the Edgar/Maynard fights the best in the lightweight division. Edgar then lost the lightweight title to Benson Henderson as well as the subsequent rematch.
Edgar moved down to the featherweight division, getting an immediate title shot against Jose Aldo where he was unsuccessful. After reeling off wins against Charles Oliveira, Penn, Urijah Faber, and Chad Mendes, Edgar was awarded the rematch against Aldo but again fell short. Edgar went 3-2 before getting his third opportunity at featherweight gold but lost to Max Holloway.
In 2020, Edgar moved to the bantamweight division, winning in his debut, but went on a three-fight skid all ending by knockout. Edgar retired in November after his last fight against Chris Gutierrez at UFC 281, but there’s no denying his impact on the lightweight division in the early 2010s.