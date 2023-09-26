30 greatest UFC fighters of all time [UPDATED]
Celebrating 30 years of the UFC, ranking the 30 greatest UFC fighters of all time.
7. Stipe Miocic
On his off days, Stipe Miocic is a firefighter, but he is also considered one of the best heavyweights of all time. The Ohio native and two-time heavyweight champion entered MMA in 2010 and joined the UFC with a 6-0 record. Miocic is 14-4 in the UFC with nine performance bonuses.
Miocic fought 10 times before he challenged for the title, knocking out Joey Beltran, Gabriel Gonzaga, Fabio Maldonado, Mark Hunt, and former champion Andrei Arlovski along the way.
Miocic ventured into Brazil to face champion Fabricio Werdum and stunned the crowd by knocking him out in the first round. Miocic would defend his title against Alistair Overeem, Junior dos Santos, and scary newcomer Francis Ngannou.
Miocic had a three-year trilogy with Daniel Cormier where he went 2-1 and became a two-time heavyweight champion but hasn’t fought in two years after losing the title in the Ngannou rematch at UFC 260. Miocic is 6-2 in title fights and holds the record for most wins (14) and title defenses in the heavyweight division with three. Miocic looks like he’s waiting for the winner of the Ciryl Gane/Jon Jones fight, which will be his third shot at the heavyweight title.