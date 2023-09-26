30 greatest UFC fighters of all time [UPDATED]
Celebrating 30 years of the UFC, ranking the 30 greatest UFC fighters of all time.
6. Kamaru Usman
A freestyle wrestler and winner of The Ultimate Fighter 21, Kamaru Usman was 5-1 with all finishes before competing on the show, fighting for the now-defunct Blackzilians. Usman bested Hayder Hassan to take the trophy home and then went on a 15-fight win streak. Usman is 15-1 in the UFC with five performance bonuses.
Usman beat Leon Edwards, fellow TUF winner Warlley Alves, Sean Strickland, Sergio Moraes, Demian Maia, and Rafael dos Anjos on his way to a title shot. Usman toppled champion Tyron Woodley and would go on to be one of the most successful welterweight champions ever, defending the title five consecutive times against Colby Covington (twice), Jorge Masvidal (twice), and Gilbert Burns.
Last summer Usman rematched Leon Edwards and was well on his way to winning the fight until Edwards landed a head kick with less than a minute left. Usman is scheduled to rematch Edwards in enemy territory at UFC 286, looking to win the rubber match and become a two-time welterweight champion.