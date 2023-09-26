30 greatest UFC fighters of all time [UPDATED]
Celebrating 30 years of the UFC, ranking the 30 greatest UFC fighters of all time.
10. Israel Adesanya
Decorated kickboxer Israel Adesanya made his way to the UFC in 2018 after an 11-0 start as a pro. All of Adesanya’s wins had been by finish at that point, and he started out his UFC career the same way. Adesanya is 12-2 in the UFC with seven performance bonuses.
Going 5-0 with wins over future PFL champ Rob Wilkinson, Marvin Vettori, Brad Tavares, Derek Brunson, and Anderson Silva, Adesanya faced Kelvin Gastelum for the interim middleweight championship and unified it with a knockout win over champion Robert Whittaker.
Adesanya would go on to defend his title against Yoel Romero, Paulo Costa, Marvin Vettori, Robert Whittaker, and Jared Cannonier. Going 12-0 in a division with five title defenses within a span of four years is incredibly impressive.
This past November, Adesanya lost his title to old foe Alex Pereira. Pereira was a rival of Adesanya’s in his kickboxing days, beating Adesanya twice, and still looks like holds that edge today. Adesanya is 7-2 in title fights, even moving up to light heavyweight to fight then-champion Jan Blachowicz, but came up short. Adesanya is scheduled to rematch Pereira for the middleweight title this April at UFC 287.