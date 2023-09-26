30 greatest UFC fighters of all time [UPDATED]
Celebrating 30 years of the UFC, ranking the 30 greatest UFC fighters of all time.
9. Alexander Volkanovski
Former professional boxer and semi-pro rugby player, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski hasn’t lost since 2013. Volkanovski started MMA in 2012 going 13-1 before joining the UFC. Volkanovski is 12-0 with the promotion and has three performance bonuses.
Volkanovski started out his UFC tenure with wins over Jeremy Kennedy, Darren Elkins, Chad Mendes, and Jose Aldo, which prompted him a title shot against Max Holloway. Since his win over Holloway, Volkanovski hasn’t looked back. On a 22-fight win streak that included title defenses against Holloway (twice), Brian Ortega, and Chan Sung Jung, Volkanovski is the only current champion without a loss inside the organization (we can count Alex Pereira, but he hasn’t defended his belt yet).
Volkanovski is undefeated in title fights (5-0) and is scheduled to move up and fight lightweight champion Islam Makhachev next month, looking to add to his impressive resume.