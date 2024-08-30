Gordon Ryan finally responds to Nick Rodriguez, Craig Jones callouts
By Amy Kaplan
Earlier this month, Craig Jones (a bitter rival to Gordon Ryan) hosted his own Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu competition, the Craig Jones Invitational. Nick "Nicky Rod" Rodriguez was its first tournament winner and both Jones and Rodriguez called for a fight with Ryan who was competing up the road at ADCC that same weekend.
For the most part, Ryan doesn't acknowledge Rodriguez and Jones unless directly asked and even then, he's non-committal to future matches, but in a recent instagram post, Ryan acknowledged the two grapplers and detailed what needs to happen to make the $2 million fight happen.
In the lengthy post, which was accompanied by a clip of Rodriguez getting submitted by Ryan, he wrote his conditions for the fight. "Will say this once and only once. To nicky fraud and can't win a comp craig- since you both have my [dick] in your mouth 24/7, I have a few proposals for you," he wrote. "We either do 2 matches on 1 night, both of you either put up 500k or 1 million each, and I'll put up 1-2 million, depending. We both compete in the same night, and winners take all."
He continued, "If one of you is too [pu**y] to accept, I'll face one of you for 1m vs 1m, which I think is comical seeing as the fact that NF is gonna have to pay roughly 350k I taxes. I know pea brain has never made 7 figures in his life, but after taxes, you have around 650k left, maybe 700 if you're lucky. After putting at least 20% down on your million dollar house, I would absolutely be willing to bet you don't have 300-350k cash on hand laying around to put into escrow, which means you'll have to secure a sponsor to front you that money, and seeing as I've beaten you both a total of 5x, including 4 Submissions, good luck on that."
But that's not all, Ryan had conditions about the ruleset, the judging, the clothing, and the scoring.
"Matches will not be left up to judges, will have minimal ref interference, and thus will be no time limit, submission only. Athletes will also be required to wear long sleeve rash guards and spats (with a no roll up rule) since 4 people have already accused you of grease (mason, pena, me, yuri)," he wrote. "Competition will take place when I'm healthy, if I'm healthy and on a date and platform I decide. Until then, keep dreaming you'll ever be anywhere near my level after beating guys who can't make it out of the 1st day at ADCC."
And even more conditions Ryan set was how each of them were to respond to these conditions. Ryan put conditions on the conditions.
"If you don't respond here or publicly, I take this as a no, and I will not respond after this unless I get a clear yes or no to this response," he wrote. "I'm not negotiating. I am the king, you follow my rules, or you shut up. And before you bet your new found "wealth", make sure you're not gonna default on an irs payment and end up in jail or homeless, because only one of us has a million to blow, and we all know who that is ;). This is mostly a message to NF, bec we all know Craig's the ultimate can crusher and wants absolutely nothing to do with any kind of physical confrontation with me. Well, at least craig will be at the academy helping you prepare for the camp just like he did for cgi and adcc... oh wait..."
It's very obvious that no one can concede to these conditions, half of them I don't even understand myself. What Ryan appears to be doing is making it now look like it was Jones or Rodriguez who didn't want to fight because they can't possibly do every single condition in which Ryan outlined here.
At time of publication, neither Rodriguez nor Jones had responded, but we expect they will and it will be wild.